Amid a high wind warning and dry conditions that made for extreme fire danger, the Lilac Fire sparked Thursday near State Route 76 and Interstate 15 in San Diego's North County. The brush fire prompted road closures and evacuations as it roared up a hillside, consuming everything in its path. Firefighters moved in, with aircraft making drops on the blaze while motorists fled the wall of flames. Here's a closer look at the Lilac Fire.

As the Lilac Fire moved quickly near SR-76 and I-15, aircraft dropped retardant on the flames.