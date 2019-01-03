 Fire Sparks at Factory in Tijuana, Smoke Seen in San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fire Sparks at Factory in Tijuana, Smoke Seen in San Diego

By Monica Garske

7 PHOTOS

5 minutes ago

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
A fire sparked at a factory in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday, sending heavy, thick smoke into the air that could be seen from the San Diego side of the international border.
More Photo Galleries
New Year Brings Frost, Snow, Frigid Temps to San Diego
Photos: Rose Parade 2019 Lights Up Faces in the Crowd
Connect With Us
AdChoices