San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 takes over the streets of downtown San Diego July 18 through July 21. The capes and costumes will surely follow, and so will the special offerings at local bars and restaurants.

Every year, the pop culture convention inspires San Diego eateries to whip up dishes and cocktails that keep in theme with Comic-Con, from sips influenced by "Star Wars" fandom to snacks truly fit for a superhero.

Here's a look at some of those tasty treats.