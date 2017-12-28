The 2017 Holiday Bowl Parade lined the streets along San Diego's waterfront Thursday with big balloons, colorful floats, marching bands and drill teams.

For many locals, watching the parade has become a holiday tradition.

The annual event comes before the big 6 p.m. football game at SDCCU Stadium where Washington State University will take on Michigan State University.

Here's a look at the scenic sights from this year's procession.

