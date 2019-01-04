Phil’s BBQ in Point Loma temporarily closed its doors this week as the company’s flagship location prepares for a $1.25 million makeover.

The beloved barbecue spot, located at 3750 Sports Arena Blvd., will be closed for the next six weeks as it undergoes major renovations. According to the company, more than one million customers visit that location annually and, as owner Phil Pace put it, “It was time for an upgrade.”

Renovations will include an expanded dining room and bar, the addition of TVs in the dining room and other bells and whistles. The restaurant is set to reopen on Feb. 11.

In the meantime, customers hankering for a barbecue fix can visit other Phil’s BBQ locations in Santee, San Marcos and Rancho Bernardo. Those locations are offering all-day Happy Hour during the duration of the Point Loma closure.

The company has also launched a contest dubbed the “Shutdown Sweepstakes” where customers age 18 and up can win one of many prizes, including the grand prize of $2,500 in cash plus a $2,500 gift card to Phil’s BBQ. To enter, patrons can visit the closed Point Loma location during normal business hours between now and Feb. 11 and get a date-stamped sweepstake entry form. Patrons fill out the form and take it, in person, to one of the other Phil’s BBQ locations within 48 hours of the date-stamp. The company said winner will be announced by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Phil’s BBQ opened in 1998 in Mission Hills. In 2007, the eatery moved to a larger space in Point Loma. Over the past two decades, the local chain has opened three other locations in San Diego County (San Marcos, Santee, Rancho Bernardo), plus a kiosk in Petco Park and a location at the San Diego International Airport.

In 2016 Phil’s BBQ was ranked among Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.,” coming in at No. 68.