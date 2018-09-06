Person Shot in Hip in North Park

A person was shot in the hip in North Park near a busy restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5:15 p.m. on the 4100 block of Kansas Street near the busy 30th Street corridor, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police are still investigating and the extent of the person's injuries was unknown at this time.

