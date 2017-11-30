A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in the South Bay.

The accident happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Palm Avenue in the Egger Highlands neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The pedestrian was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear if the driver stopped following the collision.

A Sig Alert was issued at 2 p.m. for westbound traffic on Palm Avenue. The closure was expected to last several hours, SDPD said.

Palm Avenue is part of State Route 75, a major roadway that connects Coronado Island to Interstate 5 in South Bay.

No other information was available.

