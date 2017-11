A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Del Mar Wednesday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The incident occurred at 5:02 p.m. on the 100 block of 11th Street near Stratford Court.

The pedestrian is believed to be a woman, SDSO said.

No other information was available.

