A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the State Route 163 in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 7:11 p.m. on the southbound SR 163 at Ash Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were closed for some time but were reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

