Napping Man Run Over by Hit-and-Run Driver in University Heights

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A man napping in a University Heights alley was run over by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night, police said.

    The San Diego Police Department said the driver pulled into the alley on the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. and ran over the man's chest and continued driving.

    Police said the victim was talking to paramedics when they arrived. They were not able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

    No other information was available.

