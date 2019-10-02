Pedestrian Struck at Crosswalk Near Liberty Station Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A man was fighting for his life Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near Liberty Station.

The San Diego Police Department said the 60-year-old man was in a crosswalk at Rosecrans Street and Laning Road at about 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car.

According to SDPD, the 55-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion had a green turn light and was turning right from Laning to Rosecrans, while the pedestrian had a cross signal.

The pedestrian's suffered injuries to his head which were considered life-threatening, police said. He was transported to the hospital.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, SDPD said. It was not clear if he was suspected to be at fault for the crash. SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating.

No other information was available.