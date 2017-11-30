Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Chula Vista

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene in Chula Vista Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 600 block of H Street near Broadway.

Chula Vista police received several reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 4:51 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained traumatic injuries to his head and extremities. The man died at the scene, CVPD said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and took off in an unknown direction.

Police are currently looking for any witnesses to come forward.

The 600 block of H Street will be closed to traffic for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at (619)691-5151.