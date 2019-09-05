Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Truck in El Cajon

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in El Cajon Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on N. Johnson Avenue just north of Fletcher Parkway at about 5:40 a.m., the El Cajon Police Department said.

It appeared the driver of the truck remained at the scene and was speaking with police.

Johnson Avenue between Vernon Way and Fesler Street was shut down to traffic for the investigation. The closure was expected to last several hours.

No other information was available.

