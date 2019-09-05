Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Truck in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Truck in El Cajon

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Truck in El Cajon

    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in El Cajon Thursday morning. 

    The crash was reported on N. Johnson Avenue just north of Fletcher Parkway at about 5:40 a.m., the El Cajon Police Department said. 

    It appeared the driver of the truck remained at the scene and was speaking with police. 

    Johnson Avenue between Vernon Way and Fesler Street was shut down to traffic for the investigation. The closure was expected to last several hours. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices