Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Del Mar

A woman died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Del Mar on Sunday, authorities said.

The accident happened a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Coast Boulevard, San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Tyler Eikermann said.

The woman walked past the signal guards at the intersection and was struck by the northbound Amtrak train traveling approximately 48 mph, Eikermann said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

It was unclear why the woman crossed the tracks.