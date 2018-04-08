Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Del Mar - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Del Mar

The woman, for unknown reasons, walked past the signal guards at the intersection and was struck by the northbound train

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Del Mar

    A woman died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Del Mar on Sunday, authorities said.

    The accident happened a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Coast Boulevard, San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Tyler Eikermann said.

    The woman walked past the signal guards at the intersection and was struck by the northbound Amtrak train traveling approximately 48 mph, Eikermann said.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

    It was unclear why the woman crossed the tracks.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices