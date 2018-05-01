Woman Killed While Walking In Lanes of I-805 in Kearny Mesa: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Killed While Walking In Lanes of I-805 in Kearny Mesa: CHP

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A woman in her 50s was killed on a freeway in Kearny Mesa early Tuesday when she was struck by a car while walking in northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

    A blue car heading northbound on Interstate 805 struck the woman near the Kearny Villa Road/Mesa College Drive offramp, just before the State Route 163 merger, at about 4:30 a.m., CHP said. It was not clear why the woman was in the roadway. 

    The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. 

    CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver, a 21-year-old on her way to her boyfriend's house, remained on scene. She told officers she could not see the pedestrian until moments before the crash. At that point she didn't have enough time to stop.

    Just after 5:30 a.m., CHP issued a Sig Alert for the offramp from I-805 to the Kearny Villa Road/Mesa College Drive off-ramp. 

    The freeway was reopened just before 6:30 a.m. but heavy traffic backup continued as far as I-8 as commuters made their way to work.

    NBC 7's Traffic Anchor Whitney Southwick recommended travelers to avoid northbound I-805 and instead take I-15 or I-8 to I-5 if possible. 

    No other information was available.

