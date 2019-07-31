Pedestrian Struck By 2 Cars, Dies in Spring Valley

A pedestrian died early Tuesday after being struck by two cars in Spring Valley, one of which fled the scene, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The pedestrian was struck by one car at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Whitestone Road.

The driver stopped and was awaiting a response from law enforcement when a second car struck the pedestrian, SDSO said. The second car did not stop.

Medics responded and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDSO remained on scene for several hours investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.