Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Crash with SUV in Pacific Beach
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Crash with SUV in Pacific Beach

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 32 minutes ago

    A man was seriously injured when he was hit by an SUV in Pacific Beach early Saturday morning.

    The accident happened around 4 a.m. at the 1900 block of Garnet Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    A man in his 40s stepped into the street from the curb and was hit by a 52-year-old male driver in A Nissan Pathfinder heading westbound on Garnet Avenue, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said. The driver remained at the scene.

    The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

    San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident. Anyone with information about the collision was urged to San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

