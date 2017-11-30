Pedestrian Robbed at Gunpoint in Serra Mesa

A pedestrian was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. at a Valero gas station on the 3300 block of Sandrock Road near Hammond Drive and Murray Ridge Road.

San Diego police said two men armed with a shotgun approached the victim.

There were no injuries.

It is unknown what was stolen.

No other information was available.

