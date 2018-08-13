Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Ramona - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Ramona

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 24 minutes ago

    Officers are looking for a dark-colored Lincoln SUV or sedan possibly involved in a suspected hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in Ramona on Monday.

    The pedestrian was walking near the intersection of Highland Valley Road and Handlebar Road at around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit, the California Highway Patrol said.

    CHP officers at the scene said fresh crash debris indicated the collision could be a hit-and-run.

    Neighbors told investigators they heard a loud noise followed by a woman screaming.

    No other information was available.

