Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Ramona

Officers are looking for a dark-colored Lincoln SUV or sedan possibly involved in a suspected hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in Ramona on Monday.

The pedestrian was walking near the intersection of Highland Valley Road and Handlebar Road at around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers at the scene said fresh crash debris indicated the collision could be a hit-and-run.

Neighbors told investigators they heard a loud noise followed by a woman screaming.

Watch Live Fire Burning Off San Pasqual Road Was Deliberately Set: MAST

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.