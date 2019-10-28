1 Killed in Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A person was struck and killed by at least one vehicle on a busy Mira Mesa roadway Monday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

The collision was reported along Mira Mesa Boulevard just west of Black Mountain Road at about 6:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash were still being investigated but SDPD confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two cars were pulled over to the side of the roadway near the crash site. Their involvement was unclear.

A SigAlert was issued for westbound lanes of Mira Mesa Boulevard at Black Mountain Road. All lanes were closed to traffic and police asked drivers to avoid the area until at least 10 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.