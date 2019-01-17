Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Monte Vista High School

A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in front of Monte Vista High School.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

Sweetwater Springs Boulevard was closed between Austin Drive and Loma Lane was closed during the investigation.

Monte Vista High School is located at 3230 Sweetwater Blvd.

No other information was available.

