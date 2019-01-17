Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Monte Vista High School - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Monte Vista High School

Deputy investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Monte Vista High School

    A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in front of Monte Vista High School.

    The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

    Sweetwater Springs Boulevard was closed between Austin Drive and Loma Lane was closed during the investigation.

    Monte Vista High School is located at 3230 Sweetwater Blvd.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices