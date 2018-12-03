Pedestrian Killed on State Route 54

A person struck by a car while walking along a highway in National City Sunday has died, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

A driver called 911 at 10:24 p.m. to report the collision along westbound State Route 54 near Interstate 805, the CHP said.

The driver had pulled off the freeway into a parking lot to call for help. After officers arrived, the driver was taken into custody, according to CHP spokesperson Tommy Doerr.

Doerr did not have details on what charges led to the driver's arrest.

The pedestrian's body was removed from the highway by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

CHP officers do not have an explanation as to what the pedestrian was doing on the highway.

No other information was available.

