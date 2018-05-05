Stolen Car Strikes Innocent Bystander at End of Police Chase - NBC 7 San Diego
Stolen Car Strikes Innocent Bystander at End of Police Chase

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    A pedestrian was injured when a vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed Saturday near Talmadge.

    San Diego police officers attempted to stop a car in the area of 5200 El Cajon Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The car had been reported stolen.

    After refusing to stop, the driver of the Nissan Xterra opened the door and jumped out before putting the vehicle into park.

    When the vehicle continued to travel forward, it struck a man sitting on a wall.

    The man suffered a broken leg, police said.

    The driver of the vehicle was James Christopher. He was taken into custody a short distance away from the crash scene, police said.

    No other information was available.

