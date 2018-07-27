CHP Searches for Driver Who Backed Into Woman in Jamul

NBC 7's Chris Chan spoke to a witness who arrived to the intersection of SR-94 and Steele Canyon Road just after the crash occurred. (Published Friday, July 27, 2018)

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By a Car in Jamul

Police are searching for the man who backed into a woman with his SUV Friday morning and left her in eastbound lanes of state Route 94.

The woman, who later died, may have been inside the small, red SUV with the suspect before getting out and walking on SR-94 near Steele Canyon Road at about 3:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Capt. J.J. Penner said.

Witnesses told CHP that at some point the man began backing up his vehicle and struck her.

Janelle Rivera said she did not witness the crash but arrived before officers and saw the man attempt to wake the incoherent woman as she lied on the ground bleeding heavily. He then took off.

CHP confirmed the man stopped for several minutes and then took off just before they arrived.

Medics took the woman to Sharp Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, CHP said.

The driver of the SUV was believed to be in his mid-30s, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 275 to 300 pounds, CHP said. He had short hair and no visible tattoos.

He was wearing light-colored clothing and had a sweatband around his head.

All eastbound traffic was halted for about an hour so CHP could investigate the crash. Lanes were reopened by 4:30 a.m. but on CHP officer remained on scene.

No other information was available.

