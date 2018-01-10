A pedestrian was hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Pacific Beach Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old male, was hit just before 6 p.m. as he crosses the 4200 block of Ingraham Street by a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a head injury that wasn't considered life-threatening.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information related ot the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

