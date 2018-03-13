Pedestrian Hit by SUV in El Cajon Dies at Hospital

A woman walking along a street in El Cajon was killed Tuesday when an SUV veered off the road for unknown reasons and struck her on the sidewalk, police said.

The El Cajon Police Department (EPD) said the woman was walking westbound on the south sidewalk of Greenfield Drive's 600 block when she was hit by a westbound Chevy Suburban at around 5:15 p.m.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the victim at the scene and transported her to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The EPD said that the woman was approximately 40 years old, but did not confirm her identity.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old El Cajon resident, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to police.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

EPD is asking for anyone with more information on the crash to contact the department at (619) 579-3311.

No other information was available.

