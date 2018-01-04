Pedestrian Hit by Car, Killed Crossing I-5

A pedestrian was killed apparently crossing lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Egger Highlands Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

CHP officers said that initial reports indicate the pedestrian was running from the right shoulder of northbound I-5 to the left shoulder, south of Coronado Avenue, when they were hit at around 5:27 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. The driver stayed at the scene and was talking with CHP officers.

Two freeway lanes were blocked as officers tended to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.