A driver struck a person in Mountain View Thursday morning and took off, leaving the pedestrian on the street with major head injuries.

San Diego police were searching for the hit-and-run driver as investigators recreated the scene at 37th Street and National Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., about two hours after the crash was first reported.

At the scene, at least four cars were damaged. Some were pushed onto the sidewalk. Hubcaps and debris was scattered across the roadway.

The investigation into the collision prompted a SigAlert for National Avenue between 36th and 37th streets. The roadway would be closed for about four hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

It was not immediately clear if the person was transported to the hospital.

