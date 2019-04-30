Pedestrian Hit by Car, Killed on SR-78 in Vista

A pedestrian apparently attempting to cross State Route 78 in Vista died Tuesday night after he was hit by at least one car, the CHP confirmed.

The pedestrian was hit in westbound lanes east of Emerald Drive, according to the CHP.

Medics administered CPR on the victim at the scene before rushing him away in an ambulance. Investigators late confirmed he had died from his injuries

No other information was available.

