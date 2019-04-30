Pedestrian Hit by Car, Killed on SR-78 in Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian Hit by Car, Killed on SR-78 in Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A pedestrian apparently attempting to cross State Route 78 in Vista died Tuesday night after he was hit by at least one car, the CHP confirmed.

    The pedestrian was hit in westbound lanes east of Emerald Drive, according to the CHP.

    Medics administered CPR on the victim at the scene before rushing him away in an ambulance. Investigators late confirmed he had died from his injuries

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

