A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train at the Carlsbad Village Train Station Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:11 p.m.

A southbound Amtrak train was traveling at about 72 mph when the engineer saw a 64-year-old woman running toward the tracks.

The train went into emergency braking, but the train was unable to stop in time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department will investigate.