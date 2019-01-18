Pedestrian Dies in Crash with Coaster Train in Del Mar

A person died after being hit by a Coaster commuter train Friday afternoon in Del Mar, a sheriff's deputy said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Eighth Street and Stratford Court, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Coaster Train 645 was heading northbound at the time of the accident, North County Transit Spokeswoman Kim Wall said.

No passengers on the train were hurt in the crash, she said. A bus bridge ferried the passengers to the Oceanside Transit Station.

All train traffic in the area was halted because of the crash, Wall said.

The bus bridge will continue to carry passengers between the Oceanside Transit Station and the Sorrento Valley Transit Station until the track reopens, she said.

This is a developing story.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.