A pedestrian died days after he was struck by a car in San Diego, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Anton Rogers, 35, of San Diego, was hit by a car while he crossed the street by the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 11. Medical Examiner officials said a witness reported the incident to police, and paramedics were requested.

Once paramedics arrived at the scene, they transported Rogers to a nearby hospital for further care. During the collision, he suffered a traumatic brain injury that would later prove fatal.

He was pronounced dead on Friday, Dec. 15 at Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to the Medical Examiner.

San Diego police said the driver involved in the collision cooperated with the authorities. There is no indication that the driver was distracted or drunk at the time.

No further information is currently available.