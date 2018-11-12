A pedestrian was struck and killed by a van on a roadway less than a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday.

A man driving an Astro van on E. San Ysidro Boulevard struck a man in his 40s or 50s, who had just stepped off the curb to cross the street, the San Diego Police Department said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver of the van has not been arrested.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other information was available.

