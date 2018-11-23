 PICS: Paula Abdul at Copley Symphony Hall - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

PICS: Paula Abdul at Copley Symphony Hall

By Tim Fears

11 PHOTOS

3 hours ago

Published 3 hours ago
Famed singer/dancer/actress/choreographer Paula Abdul showed off moves galore at Copley Symphony Hall during her recent jaw-dropping performance.
More Photo Galleries
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Photos
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices