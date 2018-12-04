Paul McCartney Announces 2019 Petco Park Show

Apparently "the long and winding road" leads back to San Diego: Sir Paul McCartney has just announced additional dates to his world-spanning "Freshen Up Tour" -- including a show at Petco Park on June 22, 2019.

You might not be able to buy love (jury's still out on that) but, if you're quick and on the ball, you may be able to buy tickets to see the famed Beatle live and in person. General admission tickets to the June 22 show go on sale to the public Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PST. According to McCartney's website, presale information will be "coming soon."

Macca, who dropped his latest studio album "Egypt Station" on Sept. 7 (his first since 2013's "New"), is certainly no stranger to the road but his stops in San Diego have been few and very far between: His last show in town was Sept. 28, 2014, also at Petco Park. Prior to that though? Wings at San Diego Sports Arena in 1976! Aren't you glad you don't have to wait nearly four decades in-between shows this time around? (Fun fact: He played a small, private Rancho Santa Fe gig a few years back but that doesn't really count, does it?)

If his upcoming concert is anything like his 2014 performance, fans are in for a treat. According to 91x radio host and SoundDiego contributor Tim Pyles (who wrote up a review of McCartney's 2014 show for us), the rock & roll legend played for nearly three hours and included 39 songs in his set, which covered selections from his solo career, along with songs from the Beatles and Wings.

"The sound was amazing, which is tough in large outdoor settings," Pyles said of the 2014 Petco Park show, "but I could hear every nuance and was over-the-top excited when McCartney played 'Helter Skelter,' which freakin' rocked! The selection of songs was perfect and offered something for everyone. A favorite moment was when he took off his jacket early in the show and said that would be his only costume change. Also: He shouted out the San Diego Chargers."

While we doubt he'll be showering any love on that team-who-shall-not-be-named next year, you can count on Macca being in fine form yet again. Even with Petco Park's capacity of more than 45,000 guests, the show will surely sell out extremely quick, so get your browsers ready, exercise those clicking fingers -- and good luck landing those "ticket(s) to ride."