Patrol Car Collision With Pedestrian Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego police investigated a report of a patrol car colliding with a pedestrian in City Heights on Monday.

An officer stopped a man riding a bicycle because of a vehicle code violation at Winona and University avenues, Lt. Charles Lara told NBC 7.

The officer looked up the bicyclist and discovered the man had a warrant.

At that time, Lara said, the man ran out into the street and fell.

The officer's tire made contact with the man's arm, Lara said.

Officers conducted a collision investigation. The man was evaluated and released by emergency personnel.

San Diego police said the man suffered no injuries.

He was then taken into custody and transported to jail on the outstanding warrant.