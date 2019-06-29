'Patriot Tour' Makes a Stop at San Diego Harley Davidson to Support Veterans

It was a day of patriotism Saturday at the San Diego Harley Davidson in support of veterans across the country.

Over 60 motorcycle riders made their way into San Diego carrying the American flag as part of its cross-country journey.

Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit organization, launched its 10th annual “Patriot Tour” where they take one American flag on a 110-day journey where it travels 1,400 miles across 48 continental states carried by motorcycle riders.

The goal of this journey is to help raise funds to support disabled veterans and their families.

On Saturday, they held a passing of the flag ceremony at Harley Davidson.

Nathan Wilder, a veteran, and Director of San Diego Hog received the flag.

“It fills me with pride that so many of my brothers and sisters took to the road today to bring this flag down here,” said Wilder.

The tour started in Wisconsin on Armed Forces Day in May, and its last stop will be in Illinois in August.

“It will be a greater honor tomorrow to take it to Riverside and let it travel throughout the United States,” said Wilder.

100 percent of the funds raised on this tour goes directly to veterans and their families. Nation of Patriots also works with Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and other veteran organizations to help distribute the funds, according to Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of the Nation of Patriots.

“For all those veterans out there and disabled, we are here for you, if you need help let us know and we’ll do what we can,” said Wilder.