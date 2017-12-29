Police Probe Patient’s 'Suspicious Death' at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Probe Patient’s 'Suspicious Death' at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa

The patient – a 58-year-old man – died at the hospital on Grossmont Center Drive Thursday afternoon in an incident that Sharp HealthCare called "tragic"

By Monica Garske

Published at 9:11 AM PST on Dec 29, 2017 | Updated 14 minutes ago

    NBC 7's Steven Luke shares the latest update on the suspicious death of a man at an east county hospital.

    A patient died Thursday at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa and police have now launched an investigation into the man’s death, which, at this point, is considered suspicious and "tragic."

    The La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) said officers received a call just before 2 p.m. reporting the patient’s death at the hospital located at 5555 Grossmont Center Dr. The facility is across the street from the Grossmont Center shopping mall in a busy part of the East County.

    Police did not immediately release details about the man, saying only that he was 58 years old and a patient at Grossmont Hospital at the time of his death. His name was not released.

    The LMPD said no hospital employees were considered subjects in the investigation. Sharp HealthCare echoed this, releasing this short statement Friday:

    "Police and homicide detectives from the La Mesa Police Department are currently investigating a tragic incident involving a patient that occurred at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 28, 2017. No hospital personnel are subjects in the investigation."

    A Sharp HealthCare spokesperson said the company would not provide any further comments on the case, citing the LMPD's active investigation.

    The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case can call the LMPD at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

