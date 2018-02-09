A man wearing sheer black nylons allegedly flashed a 14-year-old girl and her little brother in the parking lot of an El Cajon shopping center. NBC 7's Rory Devine speaks with the girl's mother about the disturbing encounter. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

An El Cajon mother is warning parents to keep up their guard after a man exposed himself to her teenage daughter in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

Alexis Napier told NBC 7 a man exposed himself to her 14-year-old daughter in broad daylight Tuesday in the parking lot of the Parkway Plaza shopping complex in El Cajon.

The teenager was sitting in the car waiting for her mother to get out of work at the Home Goods store off Fletcher Parkway when she noticed a man with his leg on the dashboard of his car about 20 feet away, Napier told NBC 7.

The man was wearing sheer black nylons.

Napier said the man put both legs on the dashboard, spread them, and kept looking at her daughter. The teen used a blanket that was in the car to block the window.

At some point, Napier said, she took down the blanket and the man was out of his car, wearing only the sheer nylons and a red t-shirt.

"He was doing stretches, thrusting his hips forward, bending over and walking around," Napier said. "She could see his genitals, she could see his butt. He's bending over, making it more sheer."

When Napier got out of work a few minutes later, the man took off in his car.

That's when "mama bear kicked in," Napier said. She hopped in her car and chased after him while dialing 911. Police told her to stop tailing him, but Napier was able to give them a license plate number.

Police are now investigating the incident. It was not clear if there has been an arrest.

But the family is concerned about the trauma the incident may have caused.

"For her, It’s an innocence lost," Napier said of her daughter. "It’s not something even an adult wants to see let alone an almost 15-year-old girl.

"It’s disturbing."