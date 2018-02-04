Police are searching for one man they believe is responsible for both a hit-and-run crash and a shooting outside a bowling alley in El Cajon Saturday night.

El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) officers first received a call at 11:15 p.m. that a security guard was hit by a car outside Parkway Bowl on Fletcher Parkway, ECPD said. Moments later, a second call came from the same location. The caller told police shots had been fired.

The incident began inside the billiards area of Parkway Bowl, witnesses told ECPD. That's where the suspect got into a fight with another patron. It was not clear if the two knew each other or what sparked the fight.

The security guard kicked the suspect out.

Shooting, Hit-and-Run Outside El Cajon Bowling Alley

The confrontation spilled into the streets. Video sent to NBC 7 by witness Liz Gonzalez showed several people outside Parkway Bowl.

Then, the suspect got into a car and started to drive away. Video of the scene appears to show the man driving directly into the security guard.

The guard fell to the ground.

ECPD officers said the suspect then stopped, got out of the car and fired at least one gunshot at another person, who was stuck in the hand. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. The person shot may have been involved in the initial fight inside the bar, police said.

The suspect has not been located. No description was made available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to Call El Cajon police.