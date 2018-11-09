Mayor Proposes to Ditch Parking Proviso for Some Housing Projects

Future developers may not need to ensure there’s adequate parking for residents if the development is located near a transit stop, under a proposal released Friday by the mayor’s office.

Reforms proposed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer would eliminate parking space requirements for some multifamily housing developments.

By eliminating the need to provide parking spaces, developers could save between $35,000 and $90,000 in construction costs per unit, according to the mayor’s office.

It could also allow builders to construct more units, the mayor’s office said.

“We know that more and more people are choosing to live without a car and are demanding quality housing near transit,” Faulconer said in a written release.

The proposal would only involve housing being built within a “transit priority area” or an area within a half of a mile of an existing or planned transit stop. A “planned transit stop” is defined as one that will be operational by 2050, according to the San Diego Association of Governments' 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Under current regulations, developers must provide parking ranging from one to two spaces, depending on the size of the unit being built.

The mayor's office intends to send the proposed plan to the City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee in early 2019.