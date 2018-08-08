Park View Playing Rematch With Rocklin for Spot in Semifinal

Chula Vista’s Park View baseball team is three wins away from the Little League World Series. They will try to get the first of those three wins Wednesday night against Rocklin Tri-City.

Wednesday’s game is a rematch for the two teams, who played Sunday. Park View was the victor the first time around by a score of 16-8.

But the Northern California team responded very well after their loss Sunday, throwing a combined perfect game Tuesday to beat Dixie Little League of St. George, Utah 6-0.

Park View suffered their first loss of the West Regional tournament Monday, when Las Vegas Silverado West beat them 5-3. The Park View Green Monsters got back on track Tuesday, however; beating Tucson Sunnyside 9-5.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino and can be streamed on ESPN+.

If Chula Vista can make it out of the West Regional, it would be the third time in 10 seasons they punched a ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the LLWS.



