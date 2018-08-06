Park Reopens After First Improvements Since 1993

Doyle Community Park reopened Monday in La Jolla Village after receiving its first improvements in over two decades.

The park, located at 8175 Regents Road, got new playground equipment, rubberized surfacing, and new picnic and ping pong tables. The total project cost was about $255,000, funded by a partnership between the city and the Doyle Park and Recreation Council.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer was at the reopening, saying this was part of his plan to open 50 new or improved parks in five years.

“This project has been moved across the finish line because of the vision, collaboration, and coordination between a community, its leaders and our city,” Faulconer said in a written news release. “These upgrades are part of my commitment to improve services in every neighborhood.”



The park was also updated to include accessible play equipment and walkways to make it compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The park had not been updated since it was built in 1993.