Parents in Ocean Beach Fight to Keep Beloved Bike Track

A group of parents in Ocean Beach have come together to try to save a beloved bike track that could soon be a site for affordable housing in Ocean Beach.

Parents built the track on some land that hasn’t been used for anything. However, that’s soon about to change.

The track is near Famosa and Nimitz Boulevards and has been a labor of love for some parents in Ocean Beach.

“We came down here and just started shaping little mounds of dirt that our kids could ride their bikes on,” said Darren Miller, a parent.

It’s turned into quite a popular hangout spot for kids and adults, like Liam Miller, 5.

“I love this bike track so much that we come here almost every day,” he said.

Each day adults and kids are hitting the jumps; but that is all about to change.

The San Diego Housing Commission owns this land. They said the bike park is unpermitted on the property.

The commission sent a statement to NBC 7:

“An unauthorized and unpermitted makeshift bike park was set up by unknown individuals on the undeveloped property that is owned by the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) at the corner of Famosa and Nimitz Boulevard. Some of the no trespassing signs placed on the property by SDHC have been removed. Without sufficient insurance, SDHC, a public agency, cannot allow the property to be used as a bike park. The property is being planned to be developed as affordable housing. We are pleased to be working with the Community Planning Group on the future development of affordable housing at this site.”

-Debbie Ruane, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer of the San Diego Housing Commission.

Parents told NBC 7 there have been bike tracks in that area off and on for the last 50 years.