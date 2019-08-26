Parents Disrupt SUHSD Meeting with Protests Over Buses, Budget and More

NBC 7'ss Artie Ojeda reports from Montgomery High School where parents showed up to protest a number of issues that have recently surfaced within the district. (Published 3 hours ago)

Sweetwater Union High School District parents showed up to a Monday evening board meeting to protest bussing, budgets, and other issues that have recently surfaced within the district.

Last week the district tried to reassure parents that its budget was balanced despite it being disapproved by the County Office of Education.

According to the county, the disapproval was due in part because the SUHSD had an $11 million shortfall that the district hopes to solve with “items to be determined.” In a letter to the school community, the district said it stands by its budget and claims it has been met with inaccurate financial projections and letters insinuating wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

The district recently voted against accepting $12 million no-risk loan from the county to help it pay back the money it borrowed from the Mello-Roos fund.

The district fell out of compliance with Mello-Roos rules when it failed to pay back the loan by June 30. The SUHSD said it would pay the loan back, with interest, by 2020.

The SUHSD has also come under fire for reinstating an Eastlake High School math teacher who was put on leave for undisclosed reasons last year.

A representative for the SUHSD said neither it nor Eastlake High can comment on the personnel matter, but a parent told NBC 7 that teacher John Stephens openly talked about erectile dysfunction and Viagra in his daughter’s math class.

"Reinstating Stephens to any school is wrong,” one parent said.

Parents also claimed the SUHSD put Eastlake special education students at risk by waiting nearly a month into the school year to hire a credentialed special education teacher. The district said the problem is not a funding issue, but a staffing issue.

One parent detailed an incident that prompted him to call the Chula Vista Police Department to his son’s school.

Chula Vista police confirmed they responded to a call at the school on July 26. According to a report, a special education student had flipped over a desk and had an outburst. Other students left the classroom until the situation was calm, which police say is the protocol.

The parent said he called the police department days after the incident because the district didn’t act.

Chula Vista police went back to the school three days later to meet with all parties involved. There was no crime and no one was injured.

In July parents threatened to pull their kids from the district if it didn’t restore 30 bus routes serving four high schools that it cut in May to save money.

After facing blowback from parents at the beginning of the school year, the SUHSD asked parents for a few weeks to analyze bus use for the school year, saying they could potentially alter routes based on how many students are using them, or remap walking routes to provide students with a safer route to campus.