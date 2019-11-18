Parents Blame First Responders for Daughter's Death in Crash Off SR-52

The parents of a woman killed in a mysterious crash along State Route 52 in April has filed two wrongful death complaints against the city and county blaming local first responders for their daughter's death.

Solana Beach resident Nicole Shamoun, 35, and Sarah Lindsay Constantine, 31 of Acton, California, were found April 28 by two hikers on the Oak Canyon Trail underneath State Route 52, just west of Mast Boulevard, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

CHP investigators say the car plummeted 125 feet from highway lanes, leaving the car unrecognizable.

The hikers called 911 and both women were declared dead when the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded just before 8 a.m. It was unclear how long the women were trapped in the wreckage before they were found.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding their deaths, and Shamoun's parents are now looking for a better explanation through the courts.

Their complaint indicates Shamoun could have been saved if investigators had found the crash site earlier, citing a "lack of investigation by the policing authority," even though "policing authorities were notified."

Shamoun worked as a real estate agent and was single mother of a 3-year-old boy with health problems.

Her parents declined to comment on the claims. NBC 7 reached out to the city and county for a response to the court filing, but have yet to respond.

CHP believes Constantine was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information was available.

