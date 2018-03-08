Paramore, Foster the People Announce SD Show

If you're into 'misery business,' today's your lucky day: Paramore, the emo/pop/rock juggernaut, are heading out on tour with Foster the People this summer -- and they're coming to San Diego.

On Thursday, July 19, the just-announced "After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)" rolls through Chula Vista's 22,000-seat Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. PST at LiveNation.com. Of course, there are various presales available to fans, including one for registered Paramore fans (go here), as well as Citi cardmembers (go here).

The tour comes after the release of Paramore's fifth studio album, "After Laughter," which dropped in May of 2017. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Alternative Albums chart, and included the huge hit singles "Hard Times," "Told You So," "Fake Happy" and "Rose-Colored Boys."

The last time the group, fronted by the incomparable Hayley Williams, headlined San Diego was all the way back in 2015 at SDSU's Open Air Theatre. But don't worry, Paramore: We're definitely 'still into you.'

Foster the People also need no real introduction: After the group's massive worldwide hit "Pumped Up Kicks" became a viral sensation in 2010, they've become one of the biggest bands in rock/pop music. We caught 'em last time they were through town last June at the Observatory North Park, and they always put on a great show.

Putting both Paramore and Foster the People on the same bill? Sometimes life is good. As Williams would say: "Ain't it fun?"

