Paramedics are trained to use the electric scooters in order to quickly zoom through crowded venues to administer emergency care.

Teams of paramedics may now whiz through crowds while riding new electric scooters to reach patients in need of emergency care in San Diego.

On Monday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department finished training the majority of their firefighters and paramedics to respond to high-volume crowded areas. With the latest technology, they have faster access to patients using ZuumCraft Interceptor electric scooters as part of Mobile Operations Detail (MOD), confirmed officials.

“Firefighters are thinking about how can we better serve the public, which is what we take pride in," Fire Captain Cory Beckwith said. "And that’s where this concept came from and evolved.”



While fire engines and ambulances may have a difficult time moving through certain areas at crowded venues, the scooters offer MOD units easy access. Beckwith told NBC 7 they used a few scooters at the Women's March in San Diego just a few weeks ago.

Paramedics Cruise Streets on New Electric Scooters: SDFD

During a training session, paramedics learn how to ride new, electric scooters that will aid in emergency response at high-volume, crowded events in San Diego. Video courtesy of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

The MOD, a team of firefighters/paramedics and captain/paramedics, can easily navigate through crowded venues such as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, December Nights, the Pride Parade and the Gaslamp District, according to SDFD.

The electric scooters can cruise along at 25 mph or reduce speed to a slow-paced walk. Previous versions of a similar scooter didn't include all the emergency equipment, and the parts that were included were often difficult to use, Beckwith explained.

Now, the current ZuumCraft scooter includes four pelican cases with the near equivalent to what's included in an ambulance or fire truck. The cases are detachable and more practical to use. About 95 percent of SDFD's paramedic staff is currently trained on the scooters, Beckwith added.

The company that makes the scooters, ZuumCraft, is based in San Diego and also has a headquarters in Switzerland, according to SDFD.