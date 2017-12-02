Armed Men Rob Doughnut Shop in Paradise Hills - NBC 7 San Diego
Armed Men Rob Doughnut Shop in Paradise Hills

Two unknown men robbed the KT-Donuts shop on Paradise Valley Road early Saturday

By NBC 7 Staff

    Two men wielding firearms robbed a doughnut shop and bakery in Paradise Hills early Saturday morning, deputies confirmed.

    The suspects – armed with a shotgun and pistol – entered KT-Donuts on Paradise Valley Road just after 6:30 a.m. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the suspects stole money and personal property, including a necklace, from victims inside the small business.

    The men were last seen fleeing the scene on foot. They remain at large.

    The incident is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

    Published 1 minute ago

