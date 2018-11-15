Paradise Elementary School Evacuated Because of Smoke

Students were evacuated afternoon at an elementary school in Paradise Hills after smoke was seen on campus, a school district official said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and school police responded after reports of smoke around noon at Paradise Hills Elementary School, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.

There was no fire and students were evacuated as a precaution, she said.

Thursday was a scheduled half day at the school and students were dismissed at the scheduled time, Magee said.

The smoke was possibly caused by an electrical problem, she said.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause.

